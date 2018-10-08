  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Cold snap, low temperatures expected across Kazakhstan

    11:50, 08 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists warn of cold snap which will grip most regions of Kazakhstan on October 9-11, Kazinform reports.

    "Western tropospheric flaws will give way to northwestern and northern ones. Wet snow and colder temperatures (0°C) are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan in next three days," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Chilly weather has already settled in in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan. Meteorologists predict that rains will douse those parts of the country soon.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!