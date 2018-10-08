Cold snap, low temperatures expected across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists warn of cold snap which will grip most regions of Kazakhstan on October 9-11, Kazinform reports.

"Western tropospheric flaws will give way to northwestern and northern ones. Wet snow and colder temperatures (0°C) are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan in next three days," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Chilly weather has already settled in in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan. Meteorologists predict that rains will douse those parts of the country soon.