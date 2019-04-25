Cold snap on its way to N Kazakhstan, Akmola regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Blizzard, cold snap and storm wind are forecast for North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions tomorrow, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Rainfall, snowfall, fog, black ice, and blizzard are in store for North Kazakhstan region on April 26-27. Northwestern and western wind will gust up to 15-20 mps on April 26. Gusts of wind will reach 25 mps in some parts of the region on April 27. Temperature will dip as low as 0, -5°C on April 26-27.



Black ice, snowfall, and rainfall are expected in Petropavlovsk on April 26-27. 15-20 mps wind will batter the city on April 27. Probability of storm is 90-95%.



Southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Akmola region on April 26. Fog, black ice, and blizzard are forecast at night. Chances of storm will be high in the region.