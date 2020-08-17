Cold snap predicted to hit north Kazakhstan on Aug 18-20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Lower temperatures, rains, and thunderstorm are in store for Kazakhstan on August 18-20 as a result of a cold snap heading towards the northern parts of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The northern part of Kazakhstan is to see rainfalls, predicted to be strong locally, accompanied by thunderstorms, squally wind. Hail is likely to hit as well as fog is to occur locally at night and in the morning.

According to the national met office, Kazhydromet, temperature is to fall to 15-20C. The southern parts of the country are to see brief thunderstorm, with the mercury predicted to range between 22 and 35C.