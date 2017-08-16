  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Cold snap to affect Kazakhstan this week

    13:22, 16 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Met Office, anticyclone that centered over Moscow will be affecting weather on much of Kazakhstan causing temperatures to drop on August 17-19.

    West, northwest, and southwest of Kazakhstan will be enjoying fair weather with no precipitation. Meanwhile, north, east, and northeast of the country will see scattered thundershowers with a chance of hail and squally winds.

    Short cold snap is expected across the whole territory of Kazakhstan. The nothern part of the country will see temperatures drop to +5+12°C at night and +17+22°C during the day. It will be warmer down south: +10+17°C at night and +25+35°C during the day.

     

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!