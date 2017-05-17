Cold snap to grip Karaganda region and more

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Weather is about to get worse in Karaganda region, Kazinform has learned from the local emergencies department.

"Mercury is set to drop to -5°C in Karaganda region on May 17-19, especially in its northern and central parts. Residents of the region are highly recommended to follow weather forecasts, do not leave children unattended and dress appropriately for the weather. They are also highly recommended to avoid long trips, especially at night," the department said in a statement.



Additionally, the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan had issued storm alert for four more regions of the country. Cold snap is forecast for North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola and Kostanay regions on May 17.