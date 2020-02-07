Cold snap to grip western and northern regions February 8-10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather forecast for February 8-10, Kazinform reports.

On February 7, the Black Sea cyclone will move to the western regions of the country and tomorrow it will reach the northern parts where it will bring heavy snowfalls, snowstorms and gusting wind.

The atmospheric fronts caused by the cyclone will start moving to the east which in turn will result in snowfalls, blizzards, gusting southwestern wind and black ice. Ice to rain is forecast in southern regions.

Cold arctic masses approaching Kazakhstan from the northern seas will bring cold snap to the western and northern regions. Air temperature in other parts of the country will be 0…+8°С in the daytime and +10…+15°С in southern regions and +20°С in southernmost regions.