Cold snap to hit Astana, Akmola region on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm alert has been issued for Akmola region on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Akmola region will see northwestern-southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and sometimes 25 mps on May 28. Mercury will drop to 3°C at night.

Chances of thunderstorm and hail will be high in some parts of the region," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Cold snap will hit the Kazakh capital Astana as well. Wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps will batter the city. Thunderstorm and hail are expected as well.