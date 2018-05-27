  • kz
    Cold snap to hit Astana, Akmola region on Monday

    17:04, 27 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm alert has been issued for Akmola region on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    "Akmola region will see northwestern-southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and sometimes 25 mps on May 28. Mercury will drop to 3°C at night.
    Chances of thunderstorm and hail will be high in some parts of the region," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Cold snap will hit the Kazakh capital Astana as well. Wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps will batter the city. Thunderstorm and hail are expected as well.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Astana Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
