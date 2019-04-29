Cold snap to hit Nur-Sultan, 7 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists say temperature will dip in the Kazakh capital and seven regions of the country on April 29-May 1. Hail, occasional showers and snowfall are forecast for those regions as well, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Occasional rains, snowfall, thunderstorm, black ice, blizzard, and hail are expected to hit Kostanay region on April 29 and then Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions on April 30. The bad weather will march on to East Kazakhstan region which will observe it on May 1. Northwestern wind with gusts ranging from 15-20 to 23-28 mps will pound the abovementioned regions of the country. Mercury will drop to 0,-5°C at night and +8°C at daytime.



Fog and precipitation will blanket Aktobe region on April 30. Gusty wind and colder temperatures are in store as well.



Precipitation in the form of snow and rain will douse Nur-Sultan on April 30. Thunderstorm, hail, and black ice are predicted in the Kazakh capital as well as wind gusting up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.