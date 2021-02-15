Cold snap to hit west and north of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for February 16-28 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The northwestern anticyclone accompanied with cold air masses is to bring drops in air temperature in the western and northern parts of the country.

On February 17-18, the southern cyclone in Turkmenistan will shift to the southwestern, central, and southern parts of North Kazakhstan, bringing precipitations as rain and snow as well as blizzards to the country’s north and west. Occasional fog, ice slick, and strong wind are also to hit the country.