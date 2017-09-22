Cold spell, rains heading towards Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold spell is heading towards Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet, national weather service.

According to its statement, cold and wet air masses are moving towards Kazakhstan from the Kara Sea that are expected to bring a drop in temperature and occasional rains in most regions of the country. Meteorologists predict freezing rains in northern, central and eastern parts of Kazakhstan on September 23-25.



Southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will be doused by rain and observe a fall in temperature on Sunday and Monday (September 24-25). Snow slush is forecast in the mountainous areas of that part of the country.



Occasional rains and a drop in temperature are expected in western Kazakhstan as well. Mercury will drop from +30°, +36°C to +15°, +20°C there.