Cold spell to grip Astana and Akmola region May 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Strong wind and freezing are forecast in Astana and Akmola region on May 7, Kazhydromet informs.

Gusts of wind in Astana will increase to 15-20m/s and -2°C freezing is expected at night.

Wind speed in Akmola region in the daytime will rise to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 23-28m/s. Nighttime freezing up to -2°C is forecast too.

Heavy rains in South Kazakhstan, Almaty and Zhambyl regions may cause flood generation on the rivers.