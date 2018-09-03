  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Cold spell to persist in Kazakhstan in upcoming days

    11:59, 03 September 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold spell that has gripped most regions of Kazakhstan over the past couple of days came from the Kara Sea, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Meteorologists predict that cold spell will linger in Kazakhstan for the next three days.

    In most regions of the country the mercury will drop 3-5°C below the norm. Northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan will see dense fog at night and early in the morning.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!