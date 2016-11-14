Cold spell to take hold of Kazakhstan midweek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold spell is forecast for Kazakhstan in the upcoming days.

According to Kazhydromet, cold anticyclone approaching the territory of Kazakhstan will be a concern for residents of not only northern but also southern Kazakhstan on November 15-17.



Mercury will drop to -20, -27°C and in some areas to -30°C at night in northern Kazakhstan. Southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will be hit by snowfall, gusty wind and blizzard. Mercury is set to drop to -5, -15°C at night.