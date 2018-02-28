Cold wave to sweep Kazakhstan in the first days of spring - Met Office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for March 1-3, Kazinform reports.

According to the forecasters, a cold anticyclone which has already started spreading from the northwestern regions of the European part of Russia, which will cause a cold snap on the entire territory of Kazakhstan. However, the specialists note, with the onset of spring, weather changes are very rapid. Therefore, the anticyclone and cold snap, will not persist.

It is noted that the cyclone, which has shifted to the central regions of Kazakhstan, is quickly moving towards the north-east and is expected to leave the country's territory on March 1. The atmospheric fronts associated with this cyclone will cause snowfalls and blizzards in the northern and eastern regions. Fog, rain, and snowfalls are expected in the south.

Earlier it was reported that on March 1-2 temperatures in some parts of the country will drop down to -30°C.