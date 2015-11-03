Cold wind to batter regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation, fog, ice-slick and stiff wind are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, November 3. Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's forecasting agency, fog will blanket Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty and Karaganda regions. Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Atyrau, Mangystau, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind will reach up to 25 mps in Akmola region. Ice-slick will torment residents of Pavlodar, Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. Ground blizzard will hit Akmola region.