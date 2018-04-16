Colder weather forecast for Kazakhstan this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In upcoming 24 hours an anticyclone will bring a warm spell to Kazakhstan. However, it will quickly give way to even chillier weather with high chances of precipitation later in the week, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Rain turning to sleet and colder temperatures are forecast for western Kazakhstan on April 18 and for northern Kazakhstan on April 19. Mercury will edge downwards to 0, +5°C in the west and 0, -8°C in the north.



Another cyclone forming in the south of the Caspian Sea will cause occasional rains with thunderstorms and cold snap in the south and southeast of the country. Rain will turn into sleet at night and in the morning on April 19.