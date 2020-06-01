  • kz
    Colder weather forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan

    15:07, 01 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Colder temperatures are forecast for northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    An anticyclone from Scandinavia will bring colder weather to the abovementioned regions of the country. Occasional showers with thunderstorms and hail are expected in some parts of Kazakhstan.

    Hot and dry weather will persist in the south and southwest of Kazakhstan due to warm air masses from Iran. Gusty winds and dust storms are in store for southern Kazakhstan as well.


