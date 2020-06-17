Colder weather, showers to continue through Friday in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Colder temperatures are predicted in Kazakhstan later in the week, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Mercury will dip lower in the country on June 18-20 due to an anticyclone from the White Sea. Occasional showers will intensify, especially in the east of Kazakhstan. Parts of the country will observe thunderstorms, squall with high chances of hail.

Weather without precipitation is forecast for northern Kazakhstan on June 20.