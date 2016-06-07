Collaroy Beach 'loses 50 metres' after Australia storm

LONDON. KAZINFORM Exclusive homes located on Sydney's Collaroy Beach are in danger of collapsing after high tides and huge waves caused severe erosion for a second night.

Collaroy Beach has narrowed by up to 50m following a massive storm that hit Australia's east coast.

Four people died in the storms and another three are still missing.

Conditions eased in the state of Tasmania on Tuesday and the worst of the weather has passed.

The multi-million dollar waterfront properties on Collaroy Beach lost backyards, decks and a swimming pool after 13m-high waves and a spring tide - known as a king tide in Australia - pummelled the beach.

A second spring tide hit the beach on Monday night, eroding the sand by another 5m and causing additional damage to the houses. A further spring tide is expected on Tuesday night.

Prof Ian Turner, the director of University of New South Wales' Water Research Laboratory, was at the beach on Monday night and said it had narrowed by about 50m, and it was clear a number of homes were badly damaged.

Source: BBC News