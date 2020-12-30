Collection of Kazakh literature named after Abai Qunanbayuly opened in Jakarta

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM On December 28, 2020, Ambassador of Kazakhstan H.E. Mr. Daniyar Sarekenov and Deputy Director of the National Library of the Republic of Indonesia Mrs. Woro Titi Haryanti solemnly opened a Collection of Kazakh literature named after Abai Qunanbayuly in the building of the National Library of Indonesia.

The event was held in honor of the 175th Anniversary of the great Kazakh philosopher and enlightener, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

A bust of Abai was made by the famous Balinese woodcarver I Wayan Mudana specifically for the Collection by order of the Embassy. The highlight of the Collection was the first translated into Indonesian of one of the brightest works of Abai - «Words of Edification» («Buku Kata-kata»).

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the Indonesian side for assistance in the opening of the Kazakh collection and stressed that this event is another evidence of friendship between the two countries.

The Deputy head of the National Library of Indonesia Mrs.Woro Titi Haryanti congratulated on the opening of the Collection of Kazakh literature and on the 175th Anniversary of the birth of the great poet, noting that Abai's name is well known all over the world thanks to his wise words and spiritual heritage. According to Mrs. Woro Haryanti, the Kazakh collection named after Abai, as well as the translation of the «Word of Edification» into the Indonesian language will help Indonesian readers get to know the culture of the Kazakh people and learn more about the beautiful country of Kazakhstan.

Both sides agreed to continue cooperation between the national libraries of the two countries, as well as to strengthen cultural ties between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Indonesia.