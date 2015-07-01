Collection of Nursultan Nazarbayev&#39;s interviews presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A collection of Nursultan Nazarbayev's interviews titled "Life milestones" was presented at the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

"This book is a collection of President Nazarbayev's interviews that he gave to the outstanding politician Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov," Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova said at the presentation of the book. According to her, the first interview dates back to 1991. Acting head of the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan Makhmud Kassymbekov, MPs, scientists, writers, poets, statesmen and students attended the presentation as well.