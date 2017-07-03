Collection of President Nazarbayev's works presented in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The presentation of the "Collection of Selected Works of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev" translated into Chinese was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in China, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

The book was published by the Institute of Russian, Eastern European & Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the "Renmin" state publishing house with the assistance of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Nation Leader, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the PRC and CNPC-Kazakhstan.





In his speech, Kazakhstan's ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev told the participants about the role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formation and development of independent Kazakhstan. "All the achievements of Kazakhstan over the past 25 years are directly linked with the name of the First President. He stood at the source of state independence and, having overcome the most difficult challenges of the time, managed to bring the country to the trajectory of sustainable development," he said.





The diplomat expressed confidence that the book will allow Chinese readers to get more reliable information about Kazakhstan and its Leader, as well as and plans for further development of the country.

"In turn, the recently published in Kazakhstan book of President Xi Jinping "On Public Administration" in Kazakh, will help our people to better understand the goals and objectives of the Chinese state policy and ongoing reforms at the present stage. The exchange of books between the two heads of state held on June 8 of this year became a symbol of mutual respect and the desire to continue strengthening the friendship and good-neighborliness between Kazakhstan and China," he stressed.





Director of the Department of European-Central Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Sun Linjiang in his speech stressed the high level of political trust between Kazakhstan and China, which can be seen in mutual support on many international issues and the development of a close all-round strategic partnership.





Director of Institute of Russian, Eastern European & Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Li Yongquan said that the main goal of this project is to summarize Kazakhstan's development in these 25 years. "Kazakhstan has achieved accelerated socio-economic development, which contributed to political stability. This became possible due to its wise leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, who at every stage of development set strategic tasks and plans for the country and all of them were fulfilled ahead of schedule. I hope that this book will facilitate a deeper understanding of Kazakhstan by the citizens of China and become a classic," he said.





Li Chunsheng, Deputy Director of the Renmin State Publishing House, saidthat during his recent visit to Astana, President Xi Jinping signed the collection of works of the Kazakh leader in Chinese and personally handed it to Nursultan Nazarbayev. "I think this is evidence of the two countries' relations reaching a new historical stage," he said.

In an interview with Kazinform Li Yongquan noted the high level of translation and editorial work, as well as the format of the publication. "We hired the best translation agency. One of the best editors of the People's Republic of China worked on the book, as well as the most influential state publishing house in China "Renmin". We hope that the publication of this collection will contribute to the process of linking the new economic policy "Nurly Zhol" and the Belt and Road strategy," he said.





The book is the complete collection of the main initiatives and speeches of the President of Kazakhstan. It consists of six sections.

The first section includes the important strategic programs and plans initiated by President Nazarbayev to ensure long-term development and modernization of the country, such as Strategy 2030, Strategy 2050, Five Institutional Reforms, the Nation's Plan and the Head's of State Addresses to the people of Kazakhstan.





The next four sections contain keynote speeches on political, economic, social and foreign policy.

The sixth section includes some excerpts from the interview of the President of Kazakhstan with the world's leading media agencies on the most pressing domestic and international issues.

The presentation was attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev, Deputy Director of the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sanat Kushkumbayev, General Director of Kazinform News Agency Askar Umarov, Vice President of the Center for Military Strategic Research Rafik Tairov, Department of European-Central Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Sun Linjiang, Director of Institute of Russian, Eastern European & Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Li Yongquan, Deputy Director of Renmin publishing house Li Chunshe