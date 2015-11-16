Collection of speeches by President N. Nazarbayev published in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM A collection of speeches by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev entitled 'Leadership Perspectives' was published in London.

‘Leadership Perspectives' touches upon a large scale of issues - starting from important international problems to institutional reforms, modernisation and economic development of Kazakhstan. The book begins with a quotation by the leader of Kazakhstan and a statement by British Prime Minister David Cameron. ‘As it develops, Kazakhstan is becoming an increasingly significant regional actor. It has aspirations to serve on the UN Security Council, deepen its relationship with the EU, and has recently gained membership of the WTO. Its ultimate goal is to become one of the thirty most developed countries in the world by 2050. I believe that Britain and Kazakhstan can, by working together on new and more ambitious joint projects in the future, help each other to succeed in the global race', the UK Prime Minister says. The book also has forewords by Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, former Secretary General of NATO, Lord Richards of Herstmonceux, Chief of the Defence Staff, and Lord Cormack. The book comprises more than 30 photographs, including those taken at the numerous meetings of the President of Kazakhstan with the leaders of foreign countries. ‘Leadership Perspectives' has been published in an edition of 5,000 copies. The book can be purchased through the link: http://www.firstmagazine.com/Publishing/BooksDetail.aspx?BookId=4 Source: http://www.kazembassy.org.uk/