College student, 17, goes missing in Rudny since June 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A search for missing student of a local college is underway in the town of Rudny.

According to the Kostanayskiye novosti newspaper, local police are searching frantically for a missing 17-year-old Svetlana Kishchenko.

She has been missing since early June.

Svetlana was last seen leaving her dormitory room on June 3, wearing short black dress top and grey sandals.

If you have any information, please contact the Rudny police at: 3-31-27, 2-49-32, 8-747- 338-93-55 or 102.

Age: 17 yrs

Gender: Female Height: 155cm

Build: small

Eyes: blue

Hair: long and fair

Lips: thin.