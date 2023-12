KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A search for missing college student Aleksandr Ogurechnikov is on in Akmola region.

The 18-year-old Ogurechnikov has been missing since May 24, 2015. He was last seen leaving his dormitory room wearing black pants, red t-shirt and white sneakers. If you have any information, please contact the police at 102. Age: 18 yrs

Gender: Male

Build: small

Eyes: blue

Hair: dark