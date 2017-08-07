Colombia determined to deepen ties with Kazakhstan - Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Latin American country is determined to deepen ties with Kazakhstan, said Colombia's non-resident Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alfonso López Caballero, after the presentation of his credentials to State Secretary of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During their meeting, Mr. López Caballero and Ms. Abdykalikova noted the well-established relations between Kazakhstan and Colombia. The Ambassador also reminded that Colombia supported a number of Kazakhstan's international initiatives, such as granting our country non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council. While in turn, Kazakhstan supported the Second UN Mission in Colombia. However, he added, there are still a lot of opportunities to further develop cooperation between the two states. In particular, according to him, a lot can be done in commercial and cultural spheres. Mr. López Caballero stressed that Colombia is determined to deepen ties with Kazakhstan.

In turn, Secretary Abdykalikova said that trade and economic cooperation should become the main driver of further deepening of Kazakhstan-Colombia partnership. She said that in this regard, the two states need to intensify their business contacts with an emphasis on increasing trade turnover and mutual investment,

Earlier today State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova received credentials of a number of non-resident ambassadors to Kazakhstan.