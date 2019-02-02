Columbian National Championships: Astana’s Lopez takes silver at ITT

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Miguel Angel Lopez started his 2019 season with a second place in the ITT of the Colombian National Championships. The leader of Astana Pro Team finished the 28,2 kilometers in 36,16", just 35 seconds behind the new national ITT champion of Colombia, Daniel Felipe Martinez. Rodrigo Contreras started his first season with Astana Pro Team by taking the 4th place, the team's press office informs.

- It was a hard race with a very difficult profile. Also, it was a very hot day, so it was not easy at all. Anyway, I think I can be satisfied with my result. I did a good race. I felt good and I did a lot of work over my TT skills. Now I think I did a small step ahead in this discipline. So next goal is the road race in a few days, - said Miguel Angel Lopez.