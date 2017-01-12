Comedy about women-only Astana to hit theaters in early March

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani comedy Vse iz za muzhikov (Blame it on men) about three young men who miraculously find themselves in an alternative capital city of Kazakhstan made up entirely of women will hit the theaters across Kazakhstan on March 2, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We initially planned to release the flick on the International Women's Day. We tried to make it as funny as possible. I think that the comedy will set the right mood before the holiday. The release date - March 2nd - was agreed with the film provider," said producer of the film Alexander Suslov.







At first the young men really enjoy being cherished and worshiped in the all-woman city. It seems Heaven on Earth. However, as the plot unwinds, the lead characters realize that it is not idyllic. Will they choose to remain ‘idols' in the women-only place or will they miss their real life?



Director Viktor Bormotov and producers of the film assure that the comedy will be filled with unexpected twists and turns.







