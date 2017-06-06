Commemorative banknotes in honor of Expo 2017 issued in China

BEIJING-SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM Chinese companies Wanbo and Zhangdao Wenhua have issued commemorative banknotes and a postage stamp devoted to Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition and the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China, Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.



The companies presented the banknotes and the postage stamp at a special briefing in the district of Pudong, Shanghai. The presentation was attended by representatives of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Shanghai, Astana EXPO-2017 Promotion and Tourism Department, the Council for the Promotion of International Trade of China, Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office and Chamber of Commerce, party leaders of the Shanghai Free-Trade Zone exhibition area, nearly 50 large Chinese enterprises, as well as notaphilists and media representatives.



The issue of commemorative notes for EXPO-2017 has become the first in the entire history of international exhibitions since 1851. 5,000 sets of the two banknotes (with no value indicated) depict Kazakhstan (Baiterek and the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan at Expo 2017 on a blue background) and China (the Great Wall and the Temple of Heaven on a yellow background).

In his speech, Kazakh Consul General in Shanghai Zhoshykhan Kyraubayev reminded on the Year of China Tourism in Kazakhstan and the forthcoming visit of the PRC President to Astana and invited the Chinese public to partake in Expo 2017. Participants of the event saw a video and received promotional materials about the forthcoming exhibition.



Recall that, along with the main pavilion of China at the Expo 2017, there will also be "Pavilion of Chinese Cuisine and Culture" with Akbar Mazhit, an ethnic Kazakh, well-known writer and member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, as one of the honorary leaders.



It is expected that over 1,000 energy industry companies of China will visit the exhibition.

