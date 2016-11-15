Commemorative coin dated to 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence to be released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev said a new commemorative 5,000 tenge coin dated to 25 years of the Independence of Kazakhstan is set to be released, Kazinform has learnt from the bank's press service.

"This year we will celebrate 25 years of our independence. This is a unique date. It is time we can look back and see what has been done and achieved. Many things have been done and many things have changed. However, the foundation remains unchanged - it is the power and unity of our people, their wisdom and far-sightedness, tolerance and mutual understanding. Our people are our most treasured wealth," Mr. Akishev said at the conference themed "25 Years of Kazakhstan's Independence: National Currency" in Astana.



He noted that the Mangilik Yel idea was used to create the commemorative coin. "Nationwide unity, peace and accord are the secure foundation of the Mangilik Yel idea. We have one motherland - independent Kazakhstan, we have "One country - One fate"," Akishev elaborated.



The Chairman of the National Bank added that the coin will be released on the 1st of December - the Day of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

You can watch the video about the commemorative coin in Kazakh and Russian on the official Facebook page of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



