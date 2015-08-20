Commercial banks raised USD exchange rate up to KZT 259 per dollar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The commercial banks of Kazakhstan have raised today the USD exchange rate up to KZT 259 per one dollar

According to the information posted on the websites of the banks, the buy/sell rates at the AsiaCredit Bank and Qazaq Banki is KZT257/259, KZT255/256.9 - at the Eurasian Bank and KZT255/257 at the BankCenterCredit.

"This is not a fixed rate. This is not the devaluation. We have shifted to a free floating of the national currency when market itself determines the cost of the tenge for to date", Chief Banker of Kazakhstan Kairat Kelimbetov said commenting on the morning trading session at KASE. As earlier reported, yesterday the exchange rate of the US dollar at the commercial banks of Kazakhstan rose up to KZT 198.67 per a dollar, while the official rate was KZT188.35