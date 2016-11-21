Commercial oil output commences at Kashagan - Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Commercial oil output has commenced at the Kashagan oilfield, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev said at the Government's hour at the Majilis on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Oil production was resumed at the Kashagan oilfield on September 29, 2016. The first batch of export oil from the Kashagan oilfield was piped via the CPC and KazTransOil pipeline system and over 22 million cu.m. of marketable gas was transported to Intergas Central Asia company pipeline system on October 14. On November 1, over 75,000 barrels per day was produced for the first time at the Kashagan oilfield," Minister Bozumbayev noted.



According to the minister, the corresponding confirmation on the commencement of commercial oil output was coordinated with the operator on November 17.



"I would like to take this opportunity to officially confirm that the commercial output at the oilfield began on November 1, 2017. Over 450,000 tones of oil have been produced as of November 19, 2017. We are planning to produce over 1, 1 million tones of oil by yearend (December 31)," Bozumbayev added.