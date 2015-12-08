Commercial production of oil at Kashagan to start in Dec 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Commercial production of oil at the giant Kashagan oil field will start in December 2016. Minister of National Economy Erbolat Dossayev has said it at the Government's telephone conference.

“We will continue to implement large oil and gas projects in 2016. In December 2016 we will start commercial extraction of oil at the Kashagan deposit. The expansion of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium has been completed. The project on expansion of Tengizchevroil LLP will be launched in April 2016. The construction of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline will be finished in December 2017,” said the Minister.

According to him, the reconstruction and modernization of Atyrau, Shymkent and Pavlodar oil refineries is scheduled for late 2017, which will allow the country to fully supply domestic markets with home-produced oil products since 2018.