Commission approves crew of next ISS expedition

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The state commission has approved the crew of the next expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), which will fly to orbit on July 7 from the Baikonur cosmodrome, Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported on Wednesday.

"Russian cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin, NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins and the Japanese Space Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi have been approved as the main crew members," Roscosmos said.



The launch of the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS spacecraft is scheduled for 04:36 am, Moscow time on July 7. The spacecraft is expected to dock to the Russian ISS segment on July 9 at 07:12 am, Moscow time.



It will be the second spaceflight for this Ivanishin, and Rubens and Onishi have not flown into space so far.

Source: TASS