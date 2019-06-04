Commission for WMD Non-Proliferation held 16th meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The implementation of the global anti-nuclear and other foreign political initiatives of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev were discussed at the 16th meeting of the Presidential Commission for Non-Proliferation of the Weapons of Mass Destruction. The meeting was chaired by Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov, Kazinform reports citing MFA press service.

Heads of governmental structures of the country including Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev and Minister of Education Kulyash Shamshidinova participated in the event.



The commission discussed the issues of strengthening nuclear and biological safety of the country, enhancing export control systems for ensuring WMD non-proliferation as well as interaction with the international community.



The meeting also focused on the issues of ensuring the activity of research reactor units, IAEA low-enriched uranium bank in Kazakhstan as well as the importance of ensuring nuclear security and training of specialists.