Committee of Muslims of Asia carried through thousands of charity projects in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The Committee of Muslims of Asia in Kazakhstan created under the World Islamic Charity Foundation of Kuwait on February 9, 1989 for eradication of poverty and unemployment and for guardianship over orphan children, help to needy families informed of the projects implemented by the Committee in Shymkent during the period from 1993 to 2016.

The World Islamic Charity Foundation of Kuwait was established under the decree of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Jabeer al-Ahmad as-Sabah on June 21, 1986. In 1992 a request was made to open an office of the Committee in Shymkent. On June 22, 1993 the Committee obtained accreditation in Shymket in the Ministry of Justice of RK. The office of the Committee in Almaty worked till 2001 and was closed by the director of the representation office.

Among the projects carried out during 23 years is construction of 54 mosques in Shymkent; construction of 8 Islamic centers (mosques madrasahs, the place for ablution, rooms of the imam); 1 school; 5 km long water channel on the river Karabulak. Assistance was provided to Sharjah fund for mosque construction; installation of 1180 wells; 6 artesian wells, from 30 to 90 m in depth; construction of 12 out-patient clinics.

There are 14 projects in education, and also under zakyat and donations (help to patients in purchasing drugs, help to pupils from the low income families in acquisition of clothes and school supplies)

There are about one thousand projects connected with guardianship over orphans in South Kazakhstan, help to needy, orphanages and imams of mosques.

