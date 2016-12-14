  • kz
    Committee of Muslims of Asia carried through thousands of charity projects in Shymkent

    21:17, 14 December 2016
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The Committee of Muslims of Asia in Kazakhstan created under the World Islamic Charity Foundation of Kuwait on February 9, 1989 for eradication of poverty and unemployment and for guardianship over orphan children, help to needy families informed of the projects implemented by the Committee in Shymkent during the period from 1993 to 2016.

    The World Islamic Charity Foundation of Kuwait was established under the decree of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Jabeer al-Ahmad as-Sabah on June 21, 1986. In 1992 a request was made to open an office of the Committee in Shymkent. On June 22, 1993 the Committee obtained accreditation in Shymket in the Ministry of Justice of RK. The office of the Committee in Almaty worked till 2001 and was closed by the director of the representation office.

    Among the projects carried out during 23 years is construction of 54 mosques in Shymkent; construction of 8 Islamic centers (mosques madrasahs, the place for ablution, rooms of the imam); 1 school; 5 km long water channel on the river Karabulak. Assistance was provided to Sharjah fund for mosque construction; installation of 1180 wells; 6 artesian wells, from 30 to 90 m in depth; construction of 12 out-patient clinics.

    There are 14 projects in education, and also under zakyat and donations (help to patients in purchasing drugs, help to pupils from the low income families in acquisition of clothes and school supplies)

    There are about one thousand projects connected with guardianship over orphans in South Kazakhstan, help to needy, orphanages and imams of mosques.

    The projects performed by the Committee of Muslims of Asia to Shymkent during the period from 1993 to 2016.

     

     

    Project

    Quantity

    Year

    Address

    1

    Construction of mosque

    54

    1993-2006

    Shymkent-Communism-Sairam-Qazygurt-Zabadam-Zhanabazar-Sharapkhana-Carlmarx etc

    2

    Construction of Islamic Center (mosque-medrese-ablution room-imam's room)

    8

    1997-2004

    Shymkent 112 block, Pakhtakor, 15 distr, Soviet Str, Zhalyn, Kainar etc.

    3

    School

    1

    2001

    Shymkent Sairam Pakhtakor

    4

    Water channel, 5 km

    1

    2008

    Karabulak

    5

    Assistance to Shardja fun in construction of mosque

    1

    2010

    Karabulak

    6

    Wells

    1180

    1995-2013

    Shymkent, Sairam, Karabulak, Temirlan

    7

    Artesian wells 30 - 90 m.

    6

    1995-2006

    Khamza, Zhana bazar, Badam, Karabulak

    8

    Construction of ambulatories

    12

    2008-2016

    Sairam, Tolebi, Shymkent

    Zakyat projects, donations, education

    9

    Provision of office necessities «Zaeed bin Sabit», Books and Quran.

    1

    2010

    Dikhankol, «Abu Bakr» mosque

    10

    Distribution of Quran in the central mosque - «Sharja» fund

    1

    2010

    Shymkent

    11

    Clothes and presents for Eid, wheelchairs - Shardja fund and Air Arabia (Ramadan)

    1

    2010

    Almaty, Shymkent

    12

    Distribution of presents on World Disabled Day

    2

    2011-2012

    Sairam-Shymkent

    13

    Help to low income pupils in Shymkent and Sairam

    4

    2011-2016

    Sairam-Shymkent-Kazgurt

    14

    Provision of drugs and surgeries support

    5

    2012-2016

    All areas

    Guardianship over orphans, South Kazakhstan, help to orphanages and imams

    15

    Guardianship over orphans, South Kazakhstan

    370-390

    1993-2016

    Shymkent-Kazygurt-Zabadam-Sharbulak-Rabat-Turbat-Karatas-Zhanabazar-Sairam-Red Bridge-Zhambyl-Kultegin-Karaspan-Saryagash-Soviet etc

    16

    Guardianship over orphans

    -         Sairam 4

    -         Khamza

    -         Almaty

     

     

     

    31-55

    25

    40

     

     

     

    1994-2016

    1995-2002

    1995-2000

    Sairam

    Shymkent

    Almaty

    17

    Help to mosque imams

    4

    1997-2008

    Kultogan-Zhanabazar-Sharabhana

    18

    Help to low income families

    30

    1998-2008

    All areas

    Seasonal projects

    19

    Iftar

    23

    1994-2016

    All areas

    20

    Donations in Eid

    23

    1994-2016

    All areas

