Committee of OSCE Security Council Secretaries convenes in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Assistant to President - Secretary of Security Council of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev has chaired the regular meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of CSTO member states, Akorda press service informs.

Secretaries of Security Councils of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and CSTO Secretary General took part in it.



The parties exchanged views on pressing issues of international agenda, debated important issues for CSTO member states concerning present-day challenges and threats counteraction, shared views on possible ways of settling inter-ethnic tensions.



Following the results of the meeting those gathered signed documents on deepening cooperation between the competent CSTO bodies in issues referred to the Committee of Security Councils Secretaries.



Kazakhstan chairs currently the CSTO, therefore, the CSTO Collective Security Council is expected to take place in Astana in the second half of the year involving the Heads of State.