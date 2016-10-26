Commodity turnover between Atyrau region and Azerbaijan reached $9.4mln

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Commodity turnover between Atyrau region and Azerbaijan has reached $9.4mln. Governor of the region Nurlan Nogayev said it at a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov.

In January-August 2016, foreign trade turnover of Atyrau region with the Republic of Azerbaijan comprised $9.4mln. Our region exports mainly fish products, gasoil, fuel oil, gas pipelines etc. to your country. 42 joint companies are working today in the region. We are confident in further cooperation with Azerbaijan. The National Industrial Petrochemical Park SEZ covering the area of 3,500 hectares contributes to investment potential of the region. Its aim is building and commissioning infrastructure facilities, development of chemical, petrochemical and derivative productions. 14 companies have been registered in the SEZ to date and a number of investment projects are implemented there," Nogayev said.



"My visit aims at development of the bilateral trade relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. I would like to visit your enterprises and meet local businessmen," the Azerbaijani Diplomat said in turn.