Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan up 56%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan is the most important trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in South Caucasus. The work of the Kazakh-Azeri intergovernmental commission is of great importance for the development of mutual benefit cooperation, Kazinform reports referring to the Azerbaijan Embassy in Kazakhstan.

According to Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov, last year the Kazakh-Azeri intergovernmental commission adopted the roadmap for trade and economic cooperation for 2018-2020. Its realization has already led to significant growth of commodity turnover between the two countries.



In the first six months of 2018 the commodity circulation grew by 56% as compared to the same period of the last year. In absolute terms the sales between the two states reached USD 142.1 million in 2017, for the first seven months of 2018 it hit USD 142 million. For example, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Georgia made USD 40 million during the same period, sales between Kazakhstan and Armenia made USD 6 million.



The parties pledge to further develop and widen cooperation in all spheres, including tourism. On September 20, Almaty city will play a host to the Kazakh-Azeri Tourism Forum to debate prospects for tourism cooperation, to hold presentations of flagships of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan's hotel industry.