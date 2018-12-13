Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Japan hits $1.4B

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As stated at the Kazakhstan-Japan Business Forum the commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Japan grew almost by one-half as compared to the last year, Khabar 24 reports.

Kazakh Investments and Development Vice Minister Arystan Kabikenov led the country's delegation to attend the forum. Representatives of Japan's Government and 20 large companies took part in the event. Those gathered got familiarized with projects in the sphere of transport and logistics, chemistry and petro- chemistry, traditional and renewable power generation.



According to Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, deepening of integration processes in Central Asia and determination of the legal status of the Caspian Sea create favorable conditions for investing into Kazakhstan's economy. Since 2006 the volume of investments exceeded USD 6 billion," the Kazakh Vice Minister said.



"It is the fourth forum. We also have held seven workshops. Our cooperation keeps on growing. We can observe positive dynamics. The commodity turnover grew by 49%.