Communique on 15th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan, San Marino

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - April 14, 2019 marked 15 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of San Marino, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

From the very beginning, San Marino has demonstrated a desire to expand political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation with Kazakhstan.



One of the historic milestones for modern Kazakhstan was its chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, where San Marino was represented at the OSCE Informal Ministerial Meeting by Secretary of State for International Relations, Transport and Communication Antonella Mularoni, and at the OSCE Summit by Secretary of State for Education, Culture and Youth Policy Romeo Morri.



Economic ties between the two countries are consistently developing. The San Marino leadership considers Kazakhstan as a potential market for San Marino services and goods, and an active economic partner capable of facilitating the diversification of foreign economic activity. Despite the small size of the San Marino economy, trade turnover between the countries in 2018 amounted to $1.5 million, a 41% increase compared to the previous period ($1.1 million). This was facilitated by the visits to Kazakhstan by San Marino delegations led by Secretary of State for Industry and Commerce Marco Arzilli and Secretary of State for Tourism Teodoro Lonfernini.



Of particular importance is cultural and humanitarian cooperation with San Marino, which is enriched every year with various events, festivals and exhibitions.



Kazakhstan and San Marino interact within the UN, OSCE and other international organisations. San Marino supports Kazakhstan's foreign policy initiatives, including its previous non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, and Kazakhstan's accession to the Council of Europe conventions regarding criminal justice.



The active participation of the San Marino Science and Technology Park in the Italian pavilion at the EXPO 2017 international exhibition in Nur-Sultan was a landmark event and confirmation of the special status of Kazakhstan-San Marino relations.



Kazakhstan intends to further strengthen areas of bilateral cooperation with San Marino.