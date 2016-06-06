Communist People's Party and Birlik Party condemn Sunday events in Aktobe city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan and the Birlik Political Party have strongly condemned terrorist acts in Aktobe city on Sunday (June 5).

"As a result of the attacks, innocent citizens of our country and law-enforcement officers were killed and injured. We are convinced that those responsible for the attacks will be punished to the maximum extent of the law," the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan said in a statement.



"The terrorist attack on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan is the manifestation of sheer cynicism and cruelty that has nothing to do with religion," the executive committee of the Birlik Party said in a statement.



"We condole with families and relatives of the victims and call on all Kazakhstan to strengthen peace and stability in our society," the party added.