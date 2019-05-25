Communist People's Party organize marathon in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan has organized a marathon in the central park of the Kazakh capital to promote healthy lifestyle, Kazinform reports.

All notable members of the party and the public participated in the marathon.



During the event, members of the party also managed to familiarize the public with the election program of Communist People's Party presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov.



Earlier it was reported that the pre-election campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President. The presidential election is scheduled to take place on June 9.



