Communists arrange chess tournament in the capital of Kazakhstan
During the meeting, the attendees got to know the core messages of the election platform of Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, a candidate for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The meeting was followed by a chess tournament where young activists and veterans participated.
It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.