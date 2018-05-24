Community Council controlling implementation of President's initiatives established

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The Community Council for the Control over the Implementation of the President's Five Social Initiatives was established in Karaganda region. Its members are representatives of political parties, the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, non-governmental organizations, and other civic institutions. It has been the first regional community council created in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The first meeting of the council was held on Thursday, May 24, in the building of the regional office of the Nur Otan Party.

"One of the landmark events of this year is the State-of-the-Nation Address "Five Social Initiatives of the President". Each of the initiatives is another step towards the prosperity of our citizens," said Governor of Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov. "Right after this document was published, the Head of State instructed the Nur Otan Party to monitor the implementation of these social undertakings. At the session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, the President underscored that the Nur Otan Party, with the participation of the Assembly, will exercise civic oversight over the implementation of the social initiatives.".

In the region, preparations for implementing each social initiative are already underway. KZT 5.7 billion will be allocated for microcredits in the region in 2018. Besides, over 2,700 students need hostel accommodation. This year, three buildings will be reconstructed into hostels for colleges. In 2019, it is planned to begin construction of four student hostels.

The Community Council also focused on the gasification project because the greatest part of the future gas pipeline will run within Karaganda region.

