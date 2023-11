ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new commuter bus has caught fire on the Omsk-Maikapchagai highway in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from yk.kz.

According to reports, the blaze engulfed the bus when it was on its way from Semey to Zaisan.



The fire destroyed an area of 20 sq.m. No casualties or injuries were reported.



The cause of fire is to be determined.