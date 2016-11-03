  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Companies of Gomel Oblast sign $12m worth of contracts in Kazakhstan

    09:59, 03 November 2016
    Photo: None
    GOMEL. KAZINFORM - Companies of Belarus' Gomel Oblast signed $12 million worth of contracts during the international investment forum Ertys Invest 2016 hosted by the city of Pavlodar on 1 and 2 November, BelTA learned from Olga Ryabikova, spokesperson for the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee.

    Contracts were signed to supply $10 million worth of meat and dairy products and also $2 million worth of Gomeldrev furniture to Kazakhstan. In addition, talks were held to expand the assembly production of Gomel combine harvesters by the joint company in Kostanay. It already operates three dealerships in Kazakhstan. The parties also discussed cooperation in the construction of housing and roads. 

    Cooperation agreements were signed between the FEZ Gomel-Raton Administration and the FEZ Pavlodar. Memoranda of cooperation were concluded between the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Pavlodar Region and the FEZ Gomel-Raton and the Gomel Office of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

    The official delegation of Gomel Oblast to the investment forum Ertys Invest 2016 was led by Governor Vladimir Dvornik. In his speech at the plenary meeting, Vladimir Dvornik expressed hope that the forum will become another step towards closer mutually beneficial cooperation and will help Gomel Oblast and Kazakhstan intensify their trade, economic, social and cultural ties, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

    Tags:
    Belarus Kazakhstan Kazinform's Timeline News Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!