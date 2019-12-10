Competition for subsidized air routes for 2020 held in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In order to ensure transport accessibility of socially significant destinations and the development of domestic tourism, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan annually holds a competition for subsidized air routes from the state budget or decisions of maslikhats on local budgets for the corresponding financial year, its Telegram channel reads.

Therefore, on December 5, 2019 a competition was held for subsidized air routes for 2020 including 15 domestic and 1 international air routes. The following airlines participated in this competition: for international route - Air Astana JSC and SCAT Airlines JSC; and South Sky Airlines JSC, Qazaq Air JSC took part in domestic flight competition.

According to the results of the competition, «SCAT» Airlines» JSC was determined to be the winner on the following air routes:

1) Ust-Kamenogorsk - Karaganda - Ust-Kamenogorsk;

2) Petropavlovsk-Shymkent-Petropavlovsk;

3) Nur-Sultan - Usharal - Nur-Sultan;

4) Almaty - Kokshetau - Almaty;

5) Almaty - Petropavlovsk - Almaty;

6) Almaty - Usharal - Almaty;

7) Almaty - Zhezkazgan - Almaty.

«Qazaq Air» JSC was determined to be the winner in the following air routes:

1) Nur-Sultan - Petropavlovsk - Nur-Sultan;

2) Nur-Sultan - Taldykorgan - Nur-Sultan;

On December 13 and December 20, 2019 it is planned to carry out competition for subsidized air routes for 2020 from the budget of local executive bodies of the East Kazakhstan region (East Kazakhstan region) and Almaty region, respectively, in the following areas:

1) Ust-Kamenogorsk - Semey-Urdzhar - Semey-Ust-Kamenogorsk;

2) Ust-Kamenogorsk - Zaysan - Ust-Kamenogorsk;

3) Taldykorgan - Usharal - Taldykorgan.

Moreover, on December 19 a repeat competition is planned for the following routes:

1) Nur Sultan - Tokyo - Nur Sultan;

2) Karaganda - Kyzylorda - Karaganda;

3) Almaty - Balkhash - Almaty;

4) Nur-Sultan - Urjar - Nur-Sultan;

5) Kokshetau - Aktau - Kokshetau;

6) Almaty - Urjar – Almaty.