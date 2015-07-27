Competition is very high here - IOI 2015 participant from Kyrgyzstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A student from Kyrgyzstan admitted that ‘the level of competition is quite high at the XXVII International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2015)' which is underway in Almaty city.

"I feel like I will have to work hard because the competition is quite strong. It's really hard to evaluate my chances right now - we'll see tomorrow. I'll do my best," Kadyrbek Narmamatov told Kazinform correspondent. The participant hopes to clinch gold or silver medal. "This Olympiad is of paramount importance. I want not only to participate, but make new friends from different countries, exchange experience and learn something new," Kadyrbek added. Over 630 delegates from at least 80 countries gathered in Almaty city for the IOI 2015. This is the first time Kazakhstan hosts this event.