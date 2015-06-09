Competitive selection for “InternshipBolashak” program started in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has launched a competitive selection for participation in "InternshipBolashak" program, this has been announced by Kuandyk Bishimbayev, chairman of the Council of "Bolashak" Association, during a press conference in Central Communications Service.

According to his words, "InternshipBolashak" program is being implemented on the basis of the memoranda concluded with the private sector. He also noted that such major companies as BI-group, Raiymbek-group, Sberbank have already provided about 100 work experience jobs. He explained that privet companies will fully finance the internships. "Private sector is interested in hiring Bolaskahers," he added. It should be noted that today "Bolashak" Association has a membership of 1,180 people. In total, according to JSC "Center for international programs", more than 8 thousand Kazakhstanis are "Bolashak" program graduates.